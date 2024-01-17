Fertilizer sop to fall to ₹1.8 tn in FY24
On the ongoing Red Sea tension, Mandaviya said that India has an adequate stock of fertilizers to meet requirements for the summer
New Delhi: The government’s fertilizer subsidy bill in FY24 is expected to fall 20-24% from the year before to ₹1.7-1.8 trillion because of lower international prices and smaller urea imports, said chemicals and fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.
