Flying tractors can make money. Here’s the math
Sayantan Bera 11 min read 17 Mar 2024, 06:48 PM IST
- Drones for agriculture are being pushed from all fronts—pesticide companies, drone manufacturers and the government, who view them as a tool to create rural entrepreneurs. It is early days but farmers who have used drone services appear happy. The economics work for now.
Kurukshetra, Haryana: Jatinder Singh is ready for the next phase of his professional career. A former agriculture development officer at a public sector bank, 37-year-old Singh is leaving a sought-after government job after nine years of service. Two years back, Singh, together with a friend set up an agritech service firm in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, hoping to bring cutting edge technologies to farmers. Their first bet—offering spraying services using drones—made him believe that cutting edge technologies can be profitably deployed on the farm.
