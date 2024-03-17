Flying tractors can make money. Here’s the math

It was not an easy ride, explained Bhardwaj. Aerial spraying of crop protection chemicals was a taboo after the endosulfan tragedy in Kerala. The tragedy, which took place in Kasaragod district of the state, is considered one of the worst pesticide disasters globally. It started with the use of endosulfan, a pesticide, in a populated, waterbody rich area where it was aerially sprayed on cashew plantations for 20 years. It led to cases of congenital anomalies, delayed puberty, mental retardation, abortions, and even cancer. Following court cases and public protests, Kerala banned the sale and use of endosulfan in 2003.