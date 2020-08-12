FM Nirmala Sitharaman signals further support to farm sector

While manufacturing and services activities dipped significantly during the coronavirus induced pandemic, agriculture activities have remained more or less unaffected, with the government eyeing record food grain production this year. Last month, Sitharaman had said agriculture sector is driving the revival of Indian economy. “Now the estimate for kharif crop has also come. We can clearly see agriculture sector is driving the revival. Activities related to rural economy—whether it is tractor sales, agriculture tools, logistics dealing with food sector, all are up and above," she said addressing an USIBC event.