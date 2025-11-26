Mint Explainer | Why India needs to ramp up its food grain warehousing capacity
Vijay C Roy 4 min read 26 Nov 2025, 11:49 am IST
Summary
Grain storage is needed to support the Public Distribution System and maintain price stability of food.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India has emerged as the world’s second-largest producer of agricultural commodities—after China. Food grain output touched a record 357.73 million tonnes in 2024-25, according to the agriculture ministry. Yet, India’s storage expansion has not kept pace with grain production. Mint explains the country’s grain storage conundrum.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story