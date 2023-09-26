Food ministry extends time period for stock limits on tur, urad to prevent hoarding1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:43 AM IST
According to the ministry’s notification, the stock limits for wholesalers and big chain retailers at the depot have been reduced from 200 tonne to 50 tonne each
To prevent hoarding, the food and consumer affairs ministry on Monday extended the time period for existing stock limits on tur and urad by two months till December 31 this year.
