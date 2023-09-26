Food ministry extends time period for stock limits on tur, urad to prevent hoarding

To prevent hoarding, the food and consumer affairs ministry on Monday extended the time period for existing stock limits on tur and urad by two months till December 31 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the stock limits on tur and urad were to end on October 30.

The ministry has also revised the stock holding limits for certain entities.

According to the ministry’s notification, the stock limits for wholesalers and big chain retailers at the depot have been reduced from 200 tonne to 50 tonne each.

The stock limit for millers has also been reduced from the last 3 months’ production, or 25% of annual capacity, whichever is higher, to the last one-month production, or 10% of annual capacity, whichever is higher, said the notification.

"The revision in stock limits and extension of the time period is to prevent hoarding and elicit the continuous release of tur and urad in sufficient quantities to the market and make tur dal and urad dal available at affordable prices for the consumers," the ministry said in a statement.

The stock limits have been prescribed for all states and Union Territories.

According to the notification, stock limits applicable to each of the pulse individually will be 50 tonne for wholesalers, 5 tonne for retailers, 5 tonne at each retail outlet, and 50 tonne at the depot for big chain retailers, the last one month of production or 10% of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.

Importers will not allowed to hold imported stock beyond 30 days from the date of customs clearance.

In January this year, the government had imposed a stock limit on tur and urad to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and improve affordability to the consumers.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs is closely monitoring the stock position of tur and urad through the stock disclosure portal which has been reviewed on a weekly basis with the State government," the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

