Food secy asks state officials to ensure adherence to wheat stocking limits2 min read 13 Jun 2023, 05:48 PM IST
In a first in 15 years, the Centre on Monday imposed stock-holding limits on wheat, effective immediately, to rein in rising prices of the key cereal that have gone up 8% in the last month.
New Delhi: Food and Consumer affairs secretary Sanjeev Chopra met officials from state governments on Tuesday to discuss availability and prices of wheat and also effective compliance with stock-holding limits.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×