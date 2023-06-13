New Delhi: Food and Consumer affairs secretary Sanjeev Chopra met officials from state governments on Tuesday to discuss availability and prices of wheat and also effective compliance with stock-holding limits.

In a first in 15 years, the Centre on Monday imposed stock-holding limits on wheat, effective immediately, to rein in rising prices of the key cereal that have gone up 8% in the last month.

The all-India average mandi price of wheat was ₹2,302 a quintal on 7 June as against ₹ 2,129 a month ago. The minimum support price of wheat for the 2023-24 rabi marketing season has been fixed at ₹2,125 per quintal.

The stock-holding limits will be applicable to traders, wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors. Traders and wholesalers can stock up to 3,000 tonne of wheat each, while each retailer and big chain retailer is allowed to keep 10 tonne.

The limit for processors has been fixed at 75% of annual installed capacity or quantity equivalent to monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of 2023-24 financial year, whichever is less.

Today's meeting, conducted via video conference, focused on the effective implementation of the stock holding order, the ministry said in a press statement.

"The Centre has asked states to obtain disclosures on wheat stocks with wholesalers/traders, retailers, big chain retailers and processors to check the unfair practices of any kind and to bring transparency in the availability of wheat. A user manual regarding the submitting the stock has also been shared with state governments for ease of filling up of the data," according to the statement.

Private trade will get a month to bring down their stocks.

The meeting also highlighted that the government will release 1.5 MT wheat in the open market from its stock to bring down prices further. Rice will also be offloaded under OMSS, and the quantity will be decided shortly.