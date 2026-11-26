India's kharif foodgrain production in the 2026-27 crop year is estimated to be 9.76 million tonnes (mt) higher than the average output of the previous five years, supported by higher production of rice, coarse cereals and pulses, according to government's first advance estimates.
Overall, kharif foodgrain production for the 2026-27 agricultural season is estimated at 167.14 mt despite challenging weather conditions, the data showed. That compares with 173.33 mt in the first advance estimates for 2025-26, which was later revised to 174.1 mt in the second estimates.
Separately, final full-year data for 2025-26 released alongside the estimates showed total foodgrain output hit a record 378.53 mt that year, led by record rice and wheat harvests.
The 2026-27 kharif outlook comes against the backdrop of uneven rainfall and weather-related challenges across agricultural regions. Production during the season is important for overall foodgrain availability, as the kharif harvest accounts for a substantial share of India's annual rice, maize and pulses output.
"We faced El Niño conditions and a deficient monsoon, with rainfall in June falling 35-40% below normal, which delayed sowing. Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also experienced soil moisture stress. Despite these challenges, foodgrain production is estimated to be higher than the average of the previous five years, reflecting the resilience of Indian agriculture,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union minister of agriculture and farmers' welfare and minister of rural development told reporters.
The estimates indicate a substantial contribution from rice and coarse cereals to kharif foodgrain availability. However, the final production outcome will depend on crop conditions and harvesting progress.
The higher estimated output of pulses and oilseeds is also significant for domestic supply. India has traditionally relied on imports to bridge the gap between domestic production and consumption of edible oils and pulses. Improved domestic production could help moderate import dependence, subject to actual harvest and market arrivals.
Higher output of rice and wheat is particularly significant for the government's food security programme, while improved pulses production could help ease domestic supply pressures and reduce the need for imports. The rise in oilseeds production, meanwhile, could support efforts to strengthen domestic edible oil availability, although India continues to depend substantially on imports to meet its consumption requirements.
“The impact on production was evident from the beginning, and rising food prices even before the release of the first advance estimates reflected these concerns. We expect commodity prices to move higher in the coming months,” said Sudhir Panwar, farm policy expert and former member of the Uttar Pradesh Planning Commission.
Chouhan also released the final estimates of food grain production for 2025-26. According to these estimates, India's foodgrain production reached a record 378.53 mt, an increase of 20.8 mt over the previous year, driven by higher output of rice, wheat, maize and pulses.
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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