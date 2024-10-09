New Delhi: The Union cabinet has approved an extension of the free fortified rice scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028, union minister for information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The total cost of the fortified rice scheme over this period is projected to be ₹17,082 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The initiative will remain a central sector scheme, fully funded by the government of India under PMGKAY's food subsidy programme," Vaishnaw added.

Also read: Rice fortification can help tackle our problem of hidden hunger {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The extension aligns with the government’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat plan that aims to combat anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across India.

The supply of fortified rice will be extended through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS), and the PM POSHAN scheme (formerly mid-day meal) in all states and union territories.

In April 2022 the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the implementation of the rice fortification scheme across India in phases. All three phases have been completed, with fortified rice available through all its schemes as of March 2024, the government said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted between 2019 and 2021, anaemia remains prevalent across India, affecting children, women, and men in various demographic groups. Apart from iron, deficiencies of Vitamin B12 and folic acid continue to pose a threat to public health.

Also read | Food security: Its efficient management is a win for India

Food fortification has proved to be an effective method worldwide for combating anaemia and other conditions caused by micronutrient deficiencies, particularly in vulnerable populations. Rice is an ideal medium for delivering essential nutrients in India as it’s consumed by 65% of the population. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fortification involves blending regular custom-milled rice with rice kernels enriched with iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12, based on standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).