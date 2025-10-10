Farmers may soon have just one number to call for every grievance — from crop insurance delays to fake fertilizer complaints. The government is planning to launch a centralized toll-free helpline that will serve as a one-stop platform for all agriculture-related complaints and queries, three officials aware of the matter said.

At present, farmers must reach out to different helplines for different schemes, often facing confusion, delays, and poor redressal.

The move is significant as it aims to simplify how farmers access government support and resolve complaints. By replacing multiple scheme-specific helplines with a single point of contact, the initiative promises faster grievance redressal, stronger coordination, and greater transparency.

It will also act as an information hub for agricultural schemes and improve service quality through timely resolutions. Agriculture remains the backbone of India’s economy, employing nearly half the population and contributing about 18% to the GDP.

Centralized system

“A centralized call centre is being established to streamline communication for farmers. The facility will ensure easier access to all types of information, support services, and grievance redressal," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, told Mint. The number will be toll-free and accessible across the country, he added.

According to an agriculture ministry official cited above, the proposed helpline will address a wide range of concerns including crop insurance, subsidies, delayed payments, pest attacks, counterfeit inputs, and weather advisories.

To report grievances related to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), farmers currently have to call 14447 — the insurance-linked helpline — or register complaints on the Krishi Rakshak Portal.

Another toll-free number, 1800-180-1551, handles issues related to schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and cases involving fake seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

“The system will be staffed with trained personnel and supported by a digital ticketing mechanism to ensure every complaint is recorded, tracked, and resolved efficiently. Calls made by farmers from any state or union territory will be automatically routed to the personnel assigned specifically to their region," the official said.

The toll-free helpline will work via landline and mobile across states and support nearly two dozen official languages to cater to India’s diverse farming community.

However, neither of the three specified a timeline for when the helpline would become operational. They only maintained that the service would be launched soon.

Policy insights and planning

"Additionally, the data collected will help policymakers identify common problems, enabling better planning and targeted interventions," said another official cited above. The system, they added, could become a vital support mechanism for farmers in remote regions.

Puneet Singh Thind, farm expert and founder of Northern Farmers Mega FPO, said the idea is promising but implementation must be coordinated with states. “The centralized approach is expected to significantly ease the burden on farmers and provide timely support. However, there should be better coordination with state-level agencies, as many schemes are centrally sponsored," he said.

Currently, the Krishi Rakshak helpline has received 9.5 million calls till January this year, helping the Centre and states monitor farmer grievances on a unified platform. Separately, the Kisan Call Centre recorded about 352.2 million calls in 2022-23, according to data shared with the Lok Sabha.

The initiative is part of a broader digital push to empower farmers and provide financial security amid rising climate risks and crop uncertainties.