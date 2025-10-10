From fake fertilizer to crop insurance delays—soon, one helpline for all farm woes
Farmers currently juggle multiple helplines for different schemes and issues. A centralized toll-free number aims to simplify grievance redressal and bring all agri support under one roof.
Farmers may soon have just one number to call for every grievance — from crop insurance delays to fake fertilizer complaints. The government is planning to launch a centralized toll-free helpline that will serve as a one-stop platform for all agriculture-related complaints and queries, three officials aware of the matter said.