G20 agriculture deputies meet in Indore
- Indore will host the first agriculture deputies meeting of the agriculture working group under India’s G20 presidency
NEW DELHI : A three-day meeting of the G20 Agriculture Deputies is set to kick off in Indore on Monday where nearly a hundred delegates are expected to participate, said an official statement from the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×