NEW DELHI : A three-day meeting of the G20 Agriculture Deputies is set to kick off in Indore on Monday where nearly a hundred delegates are expected to participate, said an official statement from the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare.

Indore will host the first Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of the agriculture working group under India’s G20 Presidency. The delegates would be from G20 member countries, guest countries and International organizations.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate an exhibition on the first day of the three-day meeting. Millets and its value-added food products along with stalls from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries will be a major attraction of this exhibition.

During the meeting, two side events have been scheduled on the first day to deliberate on agriculture related matters. On the he second day, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the event.

The agriculture working group will discuss its deliverables on the third day, the ministry said.

 

