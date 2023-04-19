G20 meeting of agri scientists focuses on technological intervention for agri-food transformation1 min read 19 Apr 2023, 08:01 PM IST
- MACS 2023 unanimously agreed to launch a Millet Initiative - MAHARISHI which was proposed by India for research in the field of millets
NEW DELHI : The meeting of agricultural chief scientists (MACS) of G20 nations on ‘Sustainable Agriculture and Food System for Healthy People and Planet’ concluded successfully at Varanasi, where discussions was focussed on innovations and technological interventions for agri-food systems transformation, biofortification in food crops for enhancing nutritional value among others.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×