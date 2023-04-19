NEW DELHI : The meeting of agricultural chief scientists (MACS) of G20 nations on ‘Sustainable Agriculture and Food System for Healthy People and Planet’ concluded successfully at Varanasi, where discussions was focussed on innovations and technological interventions for agri-food systems transformation, biofortification in food crops for enhancing nutritional value among others.

About 80 delegates from G20 member states; invited guest countries, international organizations participated in the meeting.

MACS 2023 unanimously agreed to launch a Millet Initiative - MAHARISHI which was proposed by India for research in the field of Millets. MAHARISHI stands for Millets And Other Ancient Grains International Research Initiative (MAHARISHI).

“Its secretariat will be housed at Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad with technical support from ICRISAT, One CGIAR Centres and other International organisations," the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

The discussions on the three days were focused on Innovations and Technological Interventions for Agri-Food Systems Transformation, Frontiers in Science and Technology for Achieving Food Security and Nutrition, Biofortification in Food Crops for Enhancing Nutritional Value, Tropical Seaweed Farming for nutrition and blue growth MAHARISHI among other issues.

The meeting adopted a chair summary cum outcome document focusing on a major area of cooperation in agricultural research and development for food security and nutrition, digital agriculture, resilient agri-food systems and public-private partnership in agricultural R&D.

On the sidelines of G20 MACS, bilateral meetings were held with France, United Kingdom, Argentina and Germany for future collaboration in agriculture research. The bilateral meeting was also held with Food and Agriculture Organization, Rome, Italy.