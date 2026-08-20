Centre asks PSBs, IBA to standardise contract-farming loans in 6-12 months

The government has asked public sector banks (PSBs) and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to develop a standard loan product and uniform documentation for contract farming, including financing for farm machinery, within 6-12 months, according to two people close to the discussions and a document reviewed by Mint.
“The proposed contract-farming framework envisages an anchor buyer or processor tie-up, with buyer payments routed through an escrow account with a defined waterfall. It would include sub-limits for input finance, procurement advances, warehouse receipt finance and processing capex,” said one of the persons.