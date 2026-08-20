Centre asks PSBs, IBA to standardise contract-farming loans in 6-12 months

Harsh KumarVijay C Roy
4 min read20 Aug 2026, 04:55 PM IST
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The proposals aim to strengthen the farm-to-fork value chain through farm aggregation, infrastructure and value addition.
Summary
The government seeks to improve value capture across the agricultural value chain and help farmers retain a larger share of the final consumer price.

The government has asked public sector banks (PSBs) and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to develop a standard loan product and uniform documentation for contract farming, including financing for farm machinery, within 6-12 months, according to two people close to the discussions and a document reviewed by Mint.

“The proposed contract-farming framework envisages an anchor buyer or processor tie-up, with buyer payments routed through an escrow account with a defined waterfall. It would include sub-limits for input finance, procurement advances, warehouse receipt finance and processing capex,” said one of the persons.

The second person said lending decisions would be based on the reliability of the buyer’s purchase agreement, rather than collateral.

At present, these exposures are documented differently by banks, increasing legal costs, slowing sanctions and making the asset class difficult to compare or aggregate.

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The proposed framework would include a model tripartite agreement among the farmer, sponsor, and bank, a uniform set of loan terms, and standard rules for handling quality rejections and price changes.

Dispute resolution could be referenced to applicable state contract-farming legislation, reducing the need for a case-by-case legal exercise.

Mint's queries emailed to the IBA, 12 PSBs, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and ministries of agriculture and farmers welfare and rural development on 18 August evening remained unanswered.

Other proposals

The government has also proposed that the IBA and NABARD explore Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), National Credit Guarantee Trustee Co. Ltd (NCGTC) and other guarantee mechanisms for the agricultural value chain.

The focus is on aggregators and first-stage processors—businesses that collect and carry out basic processing of farm produce and may have regular cash flows but little fixed collateral.

Without such cover, banks may either decline these proposals or seek security that borrowers cannot provide, which is identified as a key reason why many value-chain financing proposals currently stall.

Another proposal is to support entrepreneurs in setting up district-level custom hiring centres (CHCs) for various types of farm equipment.

The document noted that machinery is unaffordable at the level of individual smallholdings, while much of the equipment is required only for a few weeks per season.

Financing for such centres is proposed as a micro, small, and medium enterprise term loan, appraised on projected utilization across the crop calendar rather than a single crop cycle, with available farm machinery subsidies built into the funding.

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The proposals form part of a broader effort to strengthen the farm-to-fork value chain through three areas: farm production and aggregation, bridging infrastructure gaps, and value addition.

Strengthening the value chain

India's agricultural sector contributes approximately 18% of gross domestic product (GDP) and provides employment to around 240 million workers, or 43% of the total national labour force.

While the country's agricultural production is valued at around 50 trillion, it exported farm produce worth around 4.5 trillion in 2025-26.

But despite the scale of production, the document flagged gaps across the agri-value chain. Only 7% of perishables are processed in India, compared with 23% in China and 65% in the US. About 86% of operational landholdings are small and marginal, below two hectares, which limits the economics of individual investment in machinery, quality inputs, and market linkages.

The country loses food worth approximately 1.53 trillion annually, with horticultural produce accounting for nearly 50 million tonnes of post-harvest losses due to inadequate climate-controlled storage and transport logistics.

At the pre-harvest stage, fragmented holdings, limited mechanization and inadequate access to quality inputs, technology and finance affect productivity and resilience. At the post-harvest stage, gaps in aggregation, storage, logistics and market linkages lead to losses and weak price realization.

Limited processing and value-addition capacity further restricts product differentiation, branding and participation in higher-value domestic and international markets.

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“Currently, contract farmers find it difficult to access bank credit, as there is no legal guarantee from buyers. In such a scenario, this move could be a game-changer for boosting contract farming,” said Harsh Wardhan, fellow at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

However, he said the product should be designed keeping the specific characteristics of different commodities in mind, as each has a distinct production and marketing cycle. For example, livestock has a different production cycle compared to cereals.

“The scheme can be common, but there should be different products tailored to individual commodities, given their varying production cycles,” he said.

About the Authors

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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