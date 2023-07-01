Government revises crop residue management guidelines for northern states2 min read 01 Jul 2023, 06:21 PM IST
The Centre and state governments will jointly provide financial support of 65% of the project cost, while the industry, as primary promoter, will contribute 25%.
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday said it has has revised the crop residue management guidelines for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, to help tackle the challenge of stubble burning in these states and improve air quality.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×