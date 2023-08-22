Govt allocates additional 2 lakh tonne sugar in domestic quota for Aug

Govt allocates additional 2 lakh tonne sugar in domestic quota for Aug1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Despite a 25% increase in international sugar prices in last one year, the average retail price of sugar in the country is about ₹ 43.30 per kg and is likely to remain in range bound
New Delhi: To cater to the high demand for sugar during the upcoming festive season, the government on Tuesday announced an additional allotment of 2 lakh tonne of sugar in the domestic quota for August, over and above 23.5 lakh tonnes already allotted to mills.
