"The additional quantity of 3,675.13 tonne of raw/refined sugar to be exported to UK under TRQ up to September 30 this year is notified," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.
It said the quota will be operated by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) as the implementing agency for the export.
This additional quantity of sugar is beyond the EU (European Union) CXL sugar quota of 10,000 tonnes during 2020-21 notified by the DGFT last year.
Availing the CXL concessions on export to the EU, traders can export sugar at a relatively low or zero customs duty.