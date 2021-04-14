Govt allows additional 3,675 tonnes of sugar export to UK under concessional duty quota

Premium This additional quantity of sugar is beyond the EU (European Union) CXL sugar quota of 10,000 tonnes during 2020-21 notified by the DGFT last year

1 min read . 06:09 PM IST

PTI

'The additional quantity of 3,675.13 tonne of raw/refined sugar to be exported to UK under TRQ up to September 30 this year is notified,' Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a public notice