Govt asks edible oil firms to immediately slash retail prices by ₹8-12 per litre1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 06:22 PM IST
The govt said this in a meeting with major industry bodies including the Solvent Extraction Association of India, and the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association
The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) asked edible oil companies on Friday to immediately reduce the maximum retail prices (MRP) on their products by ₹8-12 per litr, citing a drop in global oil prices.
