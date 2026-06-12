Govt extends deadline for implementing new norms for crop spraying equipment, ensures availability during kharif season

Dhirendra Kumar
3 min read12 Jun 2026, 05:43 PM IST
logo
Rocker sprayers, foot sprayers and hand-operated knapsack sprayers are among the most commonly used crop protection tools, especially by small and marginal farmers. (Coromandel International)
Summary
Sprayer manufacturers have more time to comply with the new quality standards and ensure availability during the peak cultivation period.

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the deadline for implementing revised quality standards for crop protection spraying equipment, giving manufacturers more time to comply with the norms and ensuring uninterrupted availability of such devices during the peak cultivation period.

The implementation was deferred to October, which may cover some early rabi crop sowing, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said in an order that Mint reviewed. Sowing during the kharif season takes place in June and July, although it can extend to September in some regions, depending on the monsoon. For the rabi season, sowing is from October to December.

The major kharif season crops are paddy, cotton, soybean, maize, pulses and oilseeds. These crops are vulnerable to pest attacks and diseases.

According to the order, the implementation deadline for BIS standards on rocker sprayers and hand-operated knapsack sprayers, piston type, has been extended from 8 April to 8 October, while the deadline for foot sprayers has been deferred from 8 April to 24 September.

Also Read | Govt weighs banning crop-protection chemicals paraquat and carbosulfan

Rocker sprayers, foot sprayers and hand-operated knapsack sprayers are among the most commonly used crop protection tools, especially by small and marginal farmers. They are used to spray pesticides and other agrochemicals to safeguard crops from pest attacks and diseases.

“The revised standards replace norms that have been in force since 1995… Unlike the earlier standards, the new version has placed a greater emphasis on performance testing, including pressure maintenance, spray uniformity, discharge efficiency and endurance under field conditions,” a senior government official said.

“Crop protection spraying is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation in India, one that is increasingly benefiting small and marginal farmers,” said Ankit Chitalia, managing director of KisanKraft Ltd, a supplier of agricultural equipment including sprayers. “For a small farmer managing less than two hectares, timing is everything — a delayed spray can cost more than the equipment ever would.”

Improving equipment

The new standards also prescribe the use of corrosion-resistant materials for components that come into contact with pesticides and other agrochemicals with the aim of improving the durability, safety and reliability of the equipment, the official said.

Experts and farmer representatives welcomed the extension, saying that it would help avoid supply disruptions during the kharif season and allow manufacturers sufficient time to transition to the revised BIS standards.

Vinod Gajjar, general secretary of the Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association, told Mint that the industry would need additional time to adapt to the new technology and manufacturing requirements while keeping the products affordable for farmers.

Also Read | New draft pesticides bill: Why it matters for Indian farmers, environment

"Manufacturers need time to align with the new standards and incorporate the required changes without significantly increasing costs. If implemented immediately, some companies could have introduced upgraded products at much higher prices, which would ultimately have been passed on to farmers," Gajjar said.

"Rocker sprayers and hand-operated knapsack sprayers remain the backbone of crop protection operations for millions of small and marginal farmers. These are among the most widely used tools for applying pesticides, fungicides and other crop protection chemicals… Any disruption in their availability can affect timely pest management and, ultimately, crop yields," said Kalyan Goswami, director general of the Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI).

The ACFI represents manufacturers of crop protection chemicals, pesticides and related agricultural input companies.

Pest management

"The decision will help ensure that farmers continue to have access to essential spraying equipment during the kharif season. Any disruption in the availability of these tools could affect timely pest management operations and crop health," said Dharmendra Malik, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik).

“The next frontier is precision — ensuring the right dose reaches the right place, reducing chemical runoff and input waste simultaneously. Indian manufacturers are increasingly engineering for exactly this, at price points that work for the majority of Indian farmers who are small and marginal,” Chitalia said.

Also Read | Haryana may ban harmful pesticides, help basmati clear export hurdles

According to industry estimates, India's agricultural sprayers market was valued at about $135.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to $219.8 million by 2032.

Queries sent to the spokespersons of the department of consumer affairs and BIS remained unanswered till press time.

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.