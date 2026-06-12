NEW DELHI: The government has extended the deadline for implementing revised quality standards for crop protection spraying equipment, giving manufacturers more time to comply with the norms and ensuring uninterrupted availability of such devices during the peak cultivation period.
Govt extends deadline for implementing new norms for crop spraying equipment, ensures availability during kharif season
SummarySprayer manufacturers have more time to comply with the new quality standards and ensure availability during the peak cultivation period.
NEW DELHI: The government has extended the deadline for implementing revised quality standards for crop protection spraying equipment, giving manufacturers more time to comply with the norms and ensuring uninterrupted availability of such devices during the peak cultivation period.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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