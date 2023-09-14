New Delhi: The government on Thursday reduced the stock limit on wheat to 2,000 tonne for traders, wholesalers, and big-chain retailers from 3,000 tonnes with immediate effect to check the rise in prices, food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra said. The quantity remains the same for processors.

Chopra said traders, wholesalers, and big-chain retailers have to reduce their stocks and meet the revised limit by 12 October.

Despite sufficient stock available, wheat prices have been rising on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) over the last one month. “Although there is adequate availability of wheat in the country, I think there are some elements which are trying to create some artificial scarcity," Chopra said addressing the media on Thursday.

Wheat prices on the NCDEX rose 4% to ₹2,550 per quintal in the last one month. All-India average prices of the grain shot up 1.3% on month on Thursday and 10.4% on year to nearly ₹30 a kg in the retail market. In the wholesale market, all-India average wheat prices were at ₹2,668 per quintal, a rise of 0.2% month-on-month and 4.2% year-on-year.

Chopra said the country has 25.5 million tonne of wheat in the central pool till date against a requirement of 20.2 million tonne. A surplus 3 million tonne wheat is available over and above the buffer stocks for market intervention and another 5.7 million tonne had already been deployed for market intervention.

Commenting on rising commodities prices, Chopra said he does not see a sharp uptick in prices of sugar and edible oil in the coming months during the festival season.

Sugar prices rose recently following speculations of crop failure and shortage. Chopra refuted the view of the Indian Sugar Mills Association about a sharp dip in sugar stocks.

Sugar prices jumped 1% in a month and 2.6% in a year to ₹43.6 a kg in the retail market and nearly 1% on month and 3.4% on year ₹4,038 per quintal in the wholesale market, according to the price monitoring division of consumer affairs department’s Thursday data.

The government earlier this month sought data from millers on the current sugar stocks to ensure sufficient availability at reasonable prices. This will include a collection of data on sugar stocks sold to traders and wholesalers other than sugar mills.