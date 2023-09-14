Govt cuts wheat stock limit for traders, wholesalers to 2,000 tonne1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:13 PM IST
Traders, wholesalers, and big-chain retailers have to reduce their stocks and meet the revised limit by 12 October.
New Delhi: The government on Thursday reduced the stock limit on wheat to 2,000 tonne for traders, wholesalers, and big-chain retailers from 3,000 tonnes with immediate effect to check the rise in prices, food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra said. The quantity remains the same for processors.