New Delhi: The government is promoting traditional agricultural and horticultural varieties of crops and plants that are vital for building climate-resilient farming, said Devesh Chaturvedi, secretary of the ministry of agriculture.

This initiative gains importance as the government recently launched the ₹2,481-crore National Mission on Natural Farming to promote organic farming. The mission aims to reduce chemical input costs and improve soil health, complementing efforts to promote traditional varieties known for their resilience and adaptability.

Also read | States to get rewards for organic farming Chaturvedi said that schemes such as the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), Farmers’ Producer Organizations (FPOs), Seed Development programs, and the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) are being leveraged to support traditional crops.

He added that these crops have unique traits, including superior taste, aroma, and nutritional value, which cater to niche markets.

Cultivation in clusters Speaking at a multi-stakeholder convention on "Reviving Agro-Biodiversity in Rainfed Areas through Traditional Varieties for Climate-Resilient Agriculture," Chaturvedi suggested cultivating these crops in clusters to optimise market potential.

“Traditional crops should be grown in clusters to maximize market realization and take advantage of government schemes,” he said.

Also read | Organic farming should not be an article of faith The convention addressed the challenges of rainfed areas, which account for 50% of India’s agricultural land and support 61% of the farming population. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, CEO of the National Rainfed Areas Authority (NRAA), stressed the need for states to invest more in these regions, which often face poor soil fertility and climate variability.

Key role in rainfed areas In rainfed areas, informal seed systems play a key role, with 60% of seeds exchanged through community and farmer networks, Kidwai added.

India’s rich agro-diversity includes over 100,000 traditional rice varieties and indigenous millets such as finger millet, pearl millet, kodo millet, and foxtail millet. Pulses like chickpea, pigeon pea, mung bean, urad bean, and lentils also have diverse local varieties.