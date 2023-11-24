Govt may sell moong dal to tame prices

New Delhi: As part of the Union government’s efforts to tame food inflation, the Centre is now planning to sell moong (green gram) in the retail market at a discounted rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the plan, the government, through its co-operatives such as the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), will use 5% or 30,000 tonnes of raw moong from the existing central pool stocks and sell it at a discounted rate, a senior official said recently.

At present, the Centre has around 500,000 tonnes of moong in its stock as against the 100,000 tonnes norm.

(Graphic: Mint)

This follows a similar strategy adopted for sales of chana (Bengal gram), atta (wheat flour) and onions at discounted rates. In recent times, the government has taken a series of preventive measures, including imposing an export ban and stock holding limit on essential commodities, among other measures, to contain food inflation, which is at 6.61% and the primary contributor is pulses.

"Although the target quantity was allocated to Nafed and NCCF equally, and the SoPs (standard operating procedure) for the retail sale of moong dal were communicated to the two agencies a while ago, the conversion and retail sale have not made any progress as the rates without discount were not competitive in the market," the official said. "Without discount and at the MSP of ₹7,755 per quintal (2022-23 crop year) for the S-2023 stock, the retail price of moong dal translates to ₹123 a kg as against the all-India average retail price of ₹115 per kg. To increase retail sale of moong dal, it has been proposed that a discount of ₹1,500 a quintal on MSP of the raw stock could be allowed."

At a discount of ₹1,500 per quintal on the MSP of moong stock, the indicative retail prices would be ₹107 per kg for moong dal and ₹93 a kg for moong sabut. “As many as 408 out of 545 price reporting centres have reported over ₹107 a kg retail of moong dal. One kg pack is being considered competitive. Retail sale of the pulse at a discounted rate of ₹107 per kg will help stabilise prices," the official informed. “The proposal will be placed before the top authority, which will take a final call." On Friday, all-India average retail prices of moong dal rose nearly 1% month-on-month and 12.7% on year to ₹117.20 a kg. In the case of wholesale prices, those went up 0.7% on month and 13.2% on year to ₹10,643.49 per quintal, according to the consumer affairs ministry data.

As per farmers and traders, prices of moong shot up to ₹14,000 per quintal in key mandis of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra two months ago due to poor crop prospects and a delay in plantation caused by erratic monsoon. Although the mandi prices eased to ₹8,500-10,500 a quintal, prices are ruling above the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹8,558 a quintal (2023-24 crop year), and prices are expected to remain firm because of a lower kharif crop this season. The agriculture ministry in its first advance estimates pegged kharif moong to be 1.4 million tonnes for the 2023-24 (July-June) crop year as compared to last season’s 3.7 mt, including 1.7 mt estimated for the kharif season. Queries sent to the department of consumer affairs were unanswered at press time.

