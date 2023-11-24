Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Agriculture/  Govt may sell moong dal to tame prices

Govt may sell moong dal to tame prices

Puja Das

  • Nafed, NCCF are likely to sell 5% of moong buffer stock at discounted rate

At present, the Centre has around 500,000 tonnes of moong in its stock as against the 100,000 tonnes norm.

New Delhi: As part of the Union government’s efforts to tame food inflation, the Centre is now planning to sell moong (green gram) in the retail market at a discounted rate.

As part of the plan, the government, through its co-operatives such as the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF), will use 5% or 30,000 tonnes of raw moong from the existing central pool stocks and sell it at a discounted rate, a senior official said recently.

(Graphic: Mint)

This follows a similar strategy adopted for sales of chana (Bengal gram), atta (wheat flour) and onions at discounted rates. In recent times, the government has taken a series of preventive measures, including imposing an export ban and stock holding limit on essential commodities, among other measures, to contain food inflation, which is at 6.61% and the primary contributor is pulses.

“Although the target quantity was allocated to Nafed and NCCF equally, and the SoPs (standard operating procedure) for the retail sale of moong dal were communicated to the two agencies a while ago, the conversion and retail sale have not made any progress as the rates without discount were not competitive in the market," the official said. “Without discount and at the MSP of 7,755 per quintal (2022-23 crop year) for the S-2023 stock, the retail price of moong dal translates to 123 a kg as against the all-India average retail price of 115 per kg. To increase retail sale of moong dal, it has been proposed that a discount of 1,500 a quintal on MSP of the raw stock could be allowed."

At a discount of 1,500 per quintal on the MSP of moong stock, the indicative retail prices would be 107 per kg for moong dal and 93 a kg for moong sabut. “As many as 408 out of 545 price reporting centres have reported over 107 a kg retail of moong dal. One kg pack is being considered competitive. Retail sale of the pulse at a discounted rate of 107 per kg will help stabilise prices," the official informed. “The proposal will be placed before the top authority, which will take a final call." On Friday, all-India average retail prices of moong dal rose nearly 1% month-on-month and 12.7% on year to 117.20 a kg. In the case of wholesale prices, those went up 0.7% on month and 13.2% on year to 10,643.49 per quintal, according to the consumer affairs ministry data.

As per farmers and traders, prices of moong shot up to 14,000 per quintal in key mandis of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra two months ago due to poor crop prospects and a delay in plantation caused by erratic monsoon. Although the mandi prices eased to 8,500-10,500 a quintal, prices are ruling above the minimum support price (MSP) of 8,558 a quintal (2023-24 crop year), and prices are expected to remain firm because of a lower kharif crop this season. The agriculture ministry in its first advance estimates pegged kharif moong to be 1.4 million tonnes for the 2023-24 (July-June) crop year as compared to last season’s 3.7 mt, including 1.7 mt estimated for the kharif season. Queries sent to the department of consumer affairs were unanswered at press time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
