Govt offloads 5.08 lakh tn wheat in third round of e-auction
- This auction comes amid fear that prevailing high temperatures could continue through March impacting the rabi wheat crop
To arrest spiking food inflation, the union government on Wednesday conducted the third round of wheat auction which saw 5.08 lakh tonnes of wheat hitting the open market from the central pool.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×