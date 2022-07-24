Govt plans key reforms as surplus cotton narrows2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 08:26 PM IST
- Textile Minister Piyush Goyal said that all stakeholders must share best practices to boost cotton productivity in India to boost farmer incomes
The union government is set to initiate number of reforms such as introducing new variety of cotton seeds, scaling macro irrigation and incentivising extra long staple (ELS) variety of cotton aimed at boosting cotton production in the country, Textiles Secretary U P Singh said on Sunday.