Govt plans to set up real-time agri supply-demand model to predict prices
The step comes at a time when consumers have been battling price volatility in several essential commodities and the government has launched a slew of measures to keep inflation in check.
New Delhi: The government is planning to create a real-time supply and demand model for select agricultural commodities that will help it plan and evaluate policy for a volatile market. The “mathematical model" will use dynamic and real-time data from high-frequency indicators and historical trends, said a government official requesting anonymity.