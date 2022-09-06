Govt raises limit of Moong, Urad purchase for MP farmers

This comes after MP agriculture development minister Kamal Patel met the Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed problems faced by the farmers of Madhya Pradesh
The union government on Tuesday raised the existing limit for purchase of Moong and Urad under Price Support Scheme (PSS) during the summer season 2021-22 for farmers in Madhya Pradesh from 25 quintals to 40 quintals per farmer per day.
This comes after Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Patel met the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed problems faced by the farmers of Madhya Pradesh.
“The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare today relaxed the existing limit of 25 quintals for purchase of Moong and Urad under Price Support Scheme (PSS) during the summer season 2021-22 for farmers in Madhya Pradesh.
It has now increased to 40 quintals per farmer per day. It has been now increased to 40 quintals per farmer per day," Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.
Patel said that while selling their Moong and Urad produce under PSS, if farmers have more quantity of summer moong available with them, according to PSS registration guidelines, they face a problem due to the purchase limit of 25 quintal per day per farmer, the ministry said.
“This problem has been resolved with immediate effect following directions to officials by Tomar, after which the relaxation has been approved by the government, ‘’ it added.