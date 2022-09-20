Govt relaxes export ban on broken rice2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 08:13 PM IST
The central government extends the period for exports of broken rice from 15 Sept till 30 Sept
In a move that could ease tension at the ports, the union government on Tuesday allowed the export of broken rice that was in transit till September 30. India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on September 8 over food security concerns.