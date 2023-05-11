Govt scraps import duty, agri cess on soya bean oil, sunflower oil imports under TRQ2 min read 11 May 2023, 03:37 PM IST
This waiver will be effective from 11 May to 30 June, 2023, and applies exclusively to importers holding a TRQ license for the 2022-23 fiscal year
The finance ministry has announced a waiver of basic customs duty and agriculture infrastructure and development cess on crude soya bean oil and sunflower seed oil imports under the tariff rate quota (TRQ) system. This waiver will be effective from 11 May to 30 June, 2023, and applies exclusively to importers holding a TRQ license for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
