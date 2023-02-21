Govt sets up panel to assess impact of higher temperatures on wheat crop
The panel, headed by Agriculture Commissioner, will also have members from Karnal-based Wheat Research Institute and representatives from major wheat growing states, the Agriculture Secretary said
The government on Monday announced that it has set up a panel to assess the impact of rising temperatures on the wheat crop, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that above normal temperatures would prevail in key producing states.
