The government on Monday announced that it has set up a panel to assess the impact of rising temperatures on the wheat crop, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that above normal temperatures would prevail in key producing states.

India, world's second biggest wheat producer, earlier this month said it's production was likely to rise 4.1% to a record 112.2 million tonnes.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said, "We have set up a committee to monitor the situation arising due to increase in temperature on the wheat crop."

The panel, headed by Agriculture Commissioner, will also have members from Karnal-based Wheat Research Institute and representatives from major wheat growing states, the Agriculture Secretary said.

The panel will issue advisories to farmers on adopting micro irrigation, Ahuja added.

The IMD has projected above-normal temperature in some states, in next two days. In some states maximum temperatures jumped to 39 degrees Celsius this week, which is up to 9 degrees Celsius above normal. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of northwest India during the next three days, the weather department added.

This higher day temperature might lead to adverse effects on wheat approaching the reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during flowering and maturing periods leads to loss in yield, the IMD said.

However, Ahuja said the early-sown varieties won't be an impacted due to this rise in temperature. The Agriculture Secretary further added that despite the rising temperature the rabi production is likely to rise 4.1% as the farmers have planted early-sown and heat resistant varieties in large areas this time.

Wheat production is estimated to hit a record at 112.18 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) as against 107.74 million tonnes in the previous year, due to heat wave conditions in some states