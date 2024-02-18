Groundwater crisis: Govt looking to overhaul monitoring, management
Summary
- The central government plans to improve how it collects data to minimize discrepancies and ensure better policies are designed for its use in various application.
New Delhi: Facing the critical challenge of falling groundwater levels that threaten agricultural productivity, the Centre is looking to revamp its approach to groundwater management. As part of this, the government aims to expand the network of monitoring wells to 90,000, including 40,000 digital water level recorders (DWLRs) across the country, according to a senior government official.