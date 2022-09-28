The paper authored by NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand and shared by the federal policy think tank on its website said that till a few years ago, the country’s agriculture strategy was focused on the single motto of ‘grow more food’ at any cost. This strategy brought many positive changes like food self-sufficiency, emergence of export surplus of many commodities, better nourishment, socio-economic transformation in some regions, increase in rural wages and employment, and gradual increase in farm income.