CHANDIGARH : The Haryana government will clear all pending payments of sugarcane farmers by July 10, Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal said on Monday.

Speaking during a review meeting held with the officers of Haryana State Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation (Sugarfed) here, he said that during the recent crushing season 2020-2021, the cooperative sugar mills have procured 429.35 lakh quintals of sugarcane, which amounts to a total amount of ₹1,500.83 crore.

“Out of this ₹1,082.16 crore has been given to the sugarcane farmers and the remaining amount will be given by July 10," he said, according to an official release.

During the meeting, he directed the officers of his department that only the necessary work of maintenance and repair should be done in the mills so that these can function at minimal cost.

According to the release, in the crushing season 2020-21, 429.17 lakh quintals of sugarcane was crushed while 371.86 lakh quintals of sugarcane was crushed in the previous season. Around 630.16 quintals of jaggery was produced during the crushing season of 2020-21 by the Cooperative Sugar Mills of Meham, Kaithal and Palwal.

Also, work has started on the biofuel project in Cooperative Sugar Mill of Kaithal and it will be started soon in other Cooperative Sugar Mills as well.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department, Sanjeev Kaushal said that the sugar mills where good work is being done by the employees and officers will be given incentives.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

