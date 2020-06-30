HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘e-Kisaan Dhan' app for farmers allover India. Through this app the farmers will be able to access a bouquet of services, both banking and agriculture, through their mobile phones.

The app is a one stop solution for all the information needed on agriculture practices by the farmers.

'e-Kisaan Dhan’ will provide value-added services like mandi prices, latest farming news, weather forecast, information on seed varieties, SMS advisory, e-pashuhaat, Kisan TV, and more.

Users can also avail multiple banking services like procuring loans, the opening of Bank accounts, availing insurance facilities, calculate KCC loan eligibility online, and acquiring Government social security schemes at their fingertips.

The app will also help with traditional banking services such as apply for loans, Fixed Deposits, Recurring Deposits, and Savings Accounts.

The app is currently available in English but support for other Indian languages will be released soon.

“We aim to put knowledge and information at the fingertips of every Indian farmer. Our e-Kisaan Dhan app will allow us to do just that taking HDFC Bank's entire range of products and services across the length and breadth of the country, particularly to rural India. We believe initiatives such as these will help fulfill the changing aspirations of customers in the agricultural sector, bring prosperity to their homes and boost the rural economy, which ultimately helps the nation's growth" said Rajinder Babbar, Head, Rural Banking Group, HDFC Bank.

