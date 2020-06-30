HDFC Bank launches 'e-Kisaan Dhan’ app for farmers

“We aim to put knowledge and information at the fingertips of every Indian farmer. Our e-Kisaan Dhan app will allow us to do just that taking HDFC Bank's entire range of products and services across the length and breadth of the country, particularly to rural India. We believe initiatives such as these will help fulfill the changing aspirations of customers in the agricultural sector, bring prosperity to their homes and boost the rural economy, which ultimately helps the nation's growth" said Rajinder Babbar, Head, Rural Banking Group, HDFC Bank.