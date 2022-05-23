Heat, hardship and Punjab’s bitter harvest

For example, a farmer from Barnala district, Jailawar Singh, rued that the potato crop this year had shrunk in weight and quality. Another farmer reported that the milk yields of cattle had reduced by 1-2 litres, as had the yield of cattle feed he grows on his 2-acre farm. According to farmer Gurcharan Singh, who grows moong (green gram lentil) on the borders of Bathinda and Barnala, the pesticides he used were ineffectual this year, leading to a severe damage to this crop. “Heat not only impacts the pests’ behaviour but also the efficacy of chemicals used to treat the disease in the crops," says Mukesh Kumar Dhillon, principal scientist, entomology, at Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi. As plants and pests modify their physicochemical properties to fight extreme weather events, the ideal condition for the chemicals to work no longer exists. That is to say, the pesticides become less and less effective.