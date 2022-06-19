Heat wave devastates India’s mango harvest

Mango trees can take years to bear fruit and many farmers in India work in orchards planted by their fathers and grandfathers. That legacy, they said, is now threatened by what they fear may be a new pattern of intense and early heat waves. Climate scientists concluded that extreme heat waves like the one suffered in India and Pakistan this year are 30 times more likely now than during the preindustrial era, according to a report released last month by the World Weather Attribution initiative, a group of researchers who study the connection between climate change and extreme weather events.