Hike in ethanol prices will be positive for sugar industry: Icra

The price of ethanol from C heavy molasses has been increased from ₹43.75 per litre to ₹45.69 per litre, the price of ethanol from B heavy molasses rose from ₹54.27 per litre to ₹57.61 per litre and the price of ethanol from sugarcane juice climbed to ₹62.65 per litre from ₹59.48 per litre.