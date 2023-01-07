Neeru Yadav, fondly known as 'Hockey Wali Sarpanch' has taken a new initiative to strengthen farmers of Lambi Ahir Village. Yadav has inked a pact with NABARD to start the Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO)with the assistance of SIIRD (Society of Indian Institute of Rural Development).
FPO is a legal entity formed by primary producers. Producers such as farmers, milk producers, fishermen, weavers, rural artisans, craftsmen etc, can form a company basis equity share.
‘Sachhi Saheli Mahila Agro Producer Company Limited’ is the 15th such FPO launched by NABARD in Rajasthan where Yadav has taken the responsibility as Board of Directors of this company.
"We aim to bring market access of different channels for our farmers, the economy of scale, reduction in transaction cost, reduction in middlemen. We focus towards more income, empowerment, and capacity building of our farmers and about 50 farmers of the company have started reaping benefits within just 2 months of the establishment of the FPO," she said.
Better negotiation for lower input prices, more scope for processing and value additions, quality extension, and advisory services are kinds of benefits that are observed under existing FPOs in Rajasthan.
Recently, Neeru Yadav donated her salary to train village girls in hockey sports and created a state-level team. She successfully trained 10 girls under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) Scheme and helped to get placed all the girls in MNCs.
