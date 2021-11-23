How can India solve edible oil production woes ?

Less than half of India’s edible oil consumption is met by domestic production of oilseeds such as mustard, groundnut, and soybean. In the mid-1990s, India had achieved self-sufficiency after production nearly doubled between 1986 and 1995. But after it allowed cheap imports of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia at negligible duties, domestic growers lost interest. Now, poor farmers in rain-fed regions are the ones growing oilseeds, hence the low productivity. Post-1995, the tepid increase in production was unable to keep up with growing demand.