How India is building self-reliance in pulses

The official added that funds available with the PSS and the PSF will be utilized to make payments to farmers and to meet procurement and storage expenses. The stocks required for buffer will separately be earmarked and released on the instructions of the consumer affairs department, and the funds requirement could be approximately ₹5,600 crore to procure 800,000 tonnes at the MSP of ₹7,000 crore per quintal and ₹2,400 crore for 400,000 tonnes of masur at ₹6,000 a quintal MSP. However, the procurement expenses may be over and above this, the official added.