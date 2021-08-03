How technology is enabling  smart farming

However, despite these caveats, there are enough people who are convinced that Indian agriculture might be at an important crossroad. “We are at a key moment. We can leapfrog from the traditional methods to a new, technology-friendly way of growing, processing, and selling food," said Prashant Sarin, partner at the consultancy firm Bain & Co., which recently released a report titled ‘Indian agriculture: Ripe for disruption’. “The traditional form of agriculture will be disrupted and overhauled over time… and $30-35 billion value will be created in new value pools across the agricultural value chain over the next few years," Sarin added.

