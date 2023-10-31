Industry
How the monsoon upset Himachal's applecart
Sanjeev Kumar 9 min read 31 Oct 2023, 09:04 PM IST
- The rains have ended but the state’s apple farmers and processors continue to reel from the devastating aftermath
Shimla: July-August 2023 is a period Girish Minocha would dearly like to forget. But each day, he continues to experience the impact of the tragedy that played out in Himachal Pradesh during those two months after the state was battered by heavy rains. Minocha is the chief executive officer of Minchy’s Food Products, a Shoghi-based company that processes apple juice, apple cider vinegar, jams and marmalades, among other items. Minchy’s Food Products, like many other apple processing companies, was hit badly by the rains.
