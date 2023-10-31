How the monsoon upset Himachal's applecart

The rains have ended, but the aftermath of the devastation they wrought on Himachal Pradesh endures. In particular, those after-effects are being felt by apple processing entrepreneurs such as Minocha, as well as apple farmers. The crop accounts for nearly half the area under fruit cultivation in Himachal Pradesh and over 80% of its total fruit production. But this year, the rains have destroyed much of the crop on farms, while the supply chain is still in a shambles, with infrastructure such as roads yet to be restored.