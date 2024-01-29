ICAR budget set to rise amid focus on food production

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the research arm of the agriculture ministry, is set to receive what two ministry officials called a “significant" boost in its budget for the upcoming financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the officials, there is a proposal for an increase of up to 10%, resulting in a total budget of ₹10,454 crore, compared with a 9% increase in the last budget.

This underscores the government's commitment to strengthening agricultural research and development, they said, assuming significance in the context of the government's focus on agricultural research to increase foodgrain production.

Financial priorities unveiled in the 1 February interim budget are set to reflect the government’s strategic focus on fostering advancements and innovation within the agricultural landscape, one of the officials said.

This potential rise in funding for ICAR signifies a proactive approach towards enhancing research capabilities, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and addressing the evolving challenges faced by the agriculture sector.

The network of 113 ICAR institutes and 74 agricultural universities distributed across the country positions India as home to one of the largest national agricultural systems globally, the second official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the current scenario, as India aspires to emerge as a global food supplier, with a specific emphasis on augmenting foodgrain production, the projected increase in the ICAR budget by ₹950 crore assumes great significance.

In FY24, the budget allocation for agricultural research reached ₹9,504 crore, marking a notable 9% rise compared with the revised estimate of ₹8,659 crore from the previous fiscal year.

ICAR's budget constituted about 8% of the agriculture ministry's total outlay of ₹1.25 trillion in FY24, representing a 5% increase over the revised estimates of 2022-23. As much as 77% of the estimated expenditure goes toward three schemes that provide cash transfer, interest subsidy and crop insurance.

ICAR contributes to food security through its research on high-yielding crops, climate-resilient agriculture, and promotion of sustainable farming practices. The apex research body has released high-yielding varieties, including those with special traits like biofortification. It has released over 467 high-yielding varieties comprising 218 cereals, 57 oilseeds, 65 pulses, 98 commercial crops, 29 forage, and other crops for commercial cultivation, including 35 special traits varieties.

The allocation for crop science research within ICAR saw an upward trend, with a rise from ₹603 crore in 2021-22 to ₹714.41 crore in 2023-24, while ₹212 crore was allocated for research activities in horticulture in the ongoing fiscal year.

Under crop science, research provision is to develop trait-specific high-yielding field crop varieties having tolerance to pests and diseases, besides various abiotic stresses.

The budget allocation for animal science and fisheries research activities under ICAR is also expected to witness an increase in FY25 compared with the previous years’ allocations.

Queries sent to the ministries of finance, agriculture and ICAR remained unanswered till press time.

Ajai Rana, chairman of the Federation of Seed Industry of India and CEO of Savannah Seeds Pvt. Ltd, said, "A key expectation from the budget is restoring the 200% income tax deduction for seed industry R&D under Section 35(2AB). The 200% income tax deduction for R&D in biotechnology was introduced in 2010-2011 and reduced to 150% in 2016 and further to 100% in 2020. The industry also expects the budget to restore customs duty on essential items to the earlier 5% rate for nationally accredited companies. This measure aims to support seed research by ensuring access to critical equipment," Rana said.

