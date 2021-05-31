IFFCO introduces world's first Nano Urea Liquid

Stating that excess urea causes environmental pollution, harms soil health, and makes plants more susceptible to disease and insect infestation, delayed maturity of the crop and production loss, IFFCO said that Nano Urea Liquid use by farmers will boost balanced nutrition program by reducing the excess use of Urea application in the soil and will make the crops stronger, healthier and protect them from lodging effect. According to IFFCO, the Nano Urea Liquid is easy on the pocket of farmers and will be effective in increasing farmers' income. It stated that a 500 ml bottle of the liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional Urea. Hence, it will reduce the input cost of farmers. Morever, due to its small size, it's bottle can be kept in the pocket and will significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing also, it added. The liquid is now included in Fertiliser Control Order (FCO, 1985) on the basis of multi- location and multi-crop trials undertaken under National Agriculture Research System (NARS) at 20 ICAR research institutes, State Agriculture Universities and KVKs on 43 crops.