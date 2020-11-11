Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Agriculture >Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by 50 to 925/bag
Iffco will keep on reducing prices wherever possible for farmers, it added.

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by 50 to 925/bag

1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Staff Writer

This reduction in NP fertiliser, which contains nitrogen and superphosphate, is in line with the declining agriculture input cost to farmers

Fertiliser cooperative major Iffco on Wednesday announced a reduction in the maximum retail price of NP fertiliser by 50 to 925 per bag of 50 kg with immediate effect.

Fertiliser cooperative major Iffco on Wednesday announced a reduction in the maximum retail price of NP fertiliser by 50 to 925 per bag of 50 kg with immediate effect.

This reduction in NP fertiliser, which contains nitrogen and superphosphate, is in line with the declining agriculture input cost to farmers and the Prime Minister's plan of doubling the farmers' income by 2022, it said.

This reduction in NP fertiliser, which contains nitrogen and superphosphate, is in line with the declining agriculture input cost to farmers and the Prime Minister's plan of doubling the farmers' income by 2022, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Iffco will keep on reducing prices wherever possible for farmers, it added.

"We are glad to announce the reduction of 50/bag in the price of #NP 20:20:0:13 fertilisers across India with immediate effect on all stocks," Iffco Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi tweeted.

The reduction by 1,000 a tonne is done to give support to farmers on sulphur, a key input nutrient for soil, he said.

A few months ago, it had reduced prices of NPK and DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) fertilisers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.