IMD expects normal monsoon rainfall for fourth straight year

“Since the 1980s, we have been seeing a below normal phase of monsoon. Before that, it was in the above normal epoch for a few decades. This is decadal variation in monsoon rain. Now we are gradually turning towards a period when we can expect normal monsoon rain and above normal thereafter. So we should expect more rainfall," said D.S. Pai, a director at the Institute of Climate Change Studies, Kerala, and a former scientist at the weather bureau.

