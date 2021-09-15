Impact of trade US-India trade spat: Americans to soon pay more for eggs

The U.S., which relies on the South Asian nation for more than 40% of its organic soy meal used to feed chickens, is investigating claims that India is unfairly dumping and subsidizing the product and harming American companies. The outcome is likely “significant tariffs," according to Ryan Koory, director of economics for Mercaris, which tracks organic markets. That’s spooking merchandisers, who are hoarding soy meal as a response, which is contributing to tight supplies and a surge in prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}