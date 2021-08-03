In a year of growth revival, food production could see a contraction

Even though sowing of four major kharif crops has been slow relative to last year, a surge in monsoons over the past fortnight has resulted in sowing picking up. As of 30 July, sowing levels in 2021 were above ‘normal’—average of the last five years—for two of the four crops. These are rice and oilseeds, by 2.3% and 3.3%, respectively. However, sowing of pulses and coarse cereals is below normal by 2.5% and 5.4%, respectively. Last year, on average, 83% sowing for the kharif season was completed by 30 July.