India allows exports of broken rice to meet food security needs of other nations

India allows exports of broken rice to meet food security needs of other nations1 min read 25 May 2023, 12:43 AM IST
The export policy of broken rice is prohibited; however, export will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government, DGFT said
The government late on Wednesday allowed exports of broken rice based on permission given by the government for shipments to other countries for meeting their food security needs, though the export ban on broken rice is in place.
